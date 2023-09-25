Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 4.98 million shares of the Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around $0.06 or 16.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.84M. CAMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.36, offering almost -1240.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.5% since then. We note from Calamp Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 460.17K.

Calamp Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CAMP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Calamp Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) trade information

Instantly CAMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5936 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.18% year-to-date, but still down -31.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) is -39.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAMP is forecast to be at a low of $0.80 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Calamp Corp. (CAMP) estimates and forecasts

Calamp Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.73 percent over the past six months and at a 325.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Calamp Corp. to make $71.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.60%.

CAMP Dividends

Calamp Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.93% of Calamp Corp. shares, and 70.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.49%. Calamp Corp. stock is held by 109 institutions, with B. Riley Asset Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.11% of the shares, which is about 3.42 million shares worth $3.63 million.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, with 7.07% or 2.66 million shares worth $2.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.22 million shares worth $1.3 million, making up 3.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $1.49 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.