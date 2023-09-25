BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 8.5 million shares of the BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.44, and it changed around $0.33 or 0.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $108.87B. BP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.38, offering almost -7.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.24% since then. We note from BP plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.35 million.

BP plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.79. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended BP as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BP plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter.

BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP) trade information

Instantly BP has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.17 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP) is 6.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BP is forecast to be at a low of $36.65 and a high of $74.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BP plc ADR (BP) estimates and forecasts

BP plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.37 percent over the past six months and at a -38.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -13.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -47.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BP plc ADR to make $55.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $58.63 billion and $69.26 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.20%.

BP plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by -39.01% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.25% per year for the next five years.

BP Dividends

BP plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.69. It is important to note, however, that the 4.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of BP plc ADR shares, and 11.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.18%. BP plc ADR stock is held by 1,260 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.79% of the shares, which is about 22.6 million shares worth $797.4 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with 0.75% or 21.42 million shares worth $756.08 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.3 million shares worth $151.75 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 3.59 million shares worth around $144.81 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.