Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around -$0.04 or -13.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.85M. BSFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.80, offering almost -8620.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -8.0% since then. We note from Blue Star Foods Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 877.23K.

Blue Star Foods Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BSFC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Star Foods Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3990 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.87% year-to-date, but still down -25.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) is -65.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 72150.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSFC is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.80%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively.

Blue Star Foods Corp earnings are expected to increase by 96.15% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.94% per year for the next five years.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.72% of Blue Star Foods Corp shares, and 1.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.74%. Blue Star Foods Corp stock is held by 13 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 1848.0 shares worth $462.0.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 0.00% or 138.0 shares worth $34.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 2555.0 shares worth $638.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 526.0 shares worth around $131.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.