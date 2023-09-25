Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) were traded, and its beta was 2.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $204.26M. BLNK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.04, offering almost -538.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.64% since then. We note from Blink Charging Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Blink Charging Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended BLNK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blink Charging Co is expected to report earnings per share of $BlackRock, Inc. for the current quarter.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.89 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.38% year-to-date, but still down -20.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) is -27.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLNK is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1492.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -122.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Blink Charging Co share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.63 percent over the past six months and at a -25.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.40%. Blink Charging Co earnings are expected to increase by -26.89% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 39.43% per year for the next five years.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.34% of Blink Charging Co shares, and 35.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.47%. Blink Charging Co stock is held by 258 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.81% of the shares, which is about 3.9 million shares worth $23.37 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.89% or 2.69 million shares worth $16.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $9.73 million, making up 6.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $5.65 million, which represents about 5.81% of the total shares outstanding.