Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -386.32% Decline

In today’s recent session, 0.4 million shares of the Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.29, and it changed around -$0.12 or -3.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $169.44M. BDTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.85, offering almost -108.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.13% since then. We note from Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.34 million.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BDTX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Instantly BDTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.61 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 82.50% year-to-date, but still down -6.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) is 0.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BDTX is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -386.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -203.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 80.49 percent over the past six months and at a 17.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -81.31%.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.66% of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc shares, and 59.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.18%. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 69 institutions, with Bellevue Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.77% of the shares, which is about 8.14 million shares worth $26.93 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 8.63% or 4.45 million shares worth $14.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $1.59 million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.84 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.