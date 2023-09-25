Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ: BPTS)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 29.54 million shares of the Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around $0.68 or 77.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.52M. BPTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.02, offering almost -478.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.59% since then. We note from Biophytis ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15760.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 453.31K.

Biophytis ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BPTS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biophytis ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) trade information

Instantly BPTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 77.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.52% year-to-date, but still up 13.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) is 14.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 68900.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BPTS is forecast to be at a low of $4.10 and a high of $139.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8842.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -162.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biophytis ADR (BPTS) estimates and forecasts

Biophytis ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.64 percent over the past six months and at a 99.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.53%.

BPTS Dividends

Biophytis ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Biophytis ADR shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.