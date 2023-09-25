Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.86 million shares of the Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around -$0.09 or -3.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.72B. AUR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.92, offering almost -56.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.18% since then. We note from Aurora Innovation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.06 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AUR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Innovation Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.50 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 107.02% year-to-date, but still down -29.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) is -10.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUR is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -178.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.9 million and $2 million respectively.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 06.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.21% of Aurora Innovation Inc shares, and 37.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.18%. Aurora Innovation Inc stock is held by 160 institutions, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.98% of the shares, which is about 53.99 million shares worth $158.75 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.20% or 45.54 million shares worth $133.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 34.67 million shares worth $101.92 million, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 13.15 million shares worth around $38.66 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.