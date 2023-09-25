Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 10.12 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) have been traded, and its beta is 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $275.36M. ACB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.62, offering almost -107.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.87% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 89.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.46 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended ACB as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Cannabis Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.74% year-to-date, but still down -9.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is 69.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.72, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACB is forecast to be at a low of $0.51 and a high of $1.11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of Aurora Cannabis Inc shares, and 12.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.51%. Aurora Cannabis Inc stock is held by 270 institutions, with Verition Fund Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.05% of the shares, which is about 12.34 million shares worth $6.6 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 2.07% or 8.35 million shares worth $5.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.39 million shares worth $6.09 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $1.29 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.