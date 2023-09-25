ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.76, and it changed around -$0.2 or -5.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $359.44M. SPRY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.65, offering almost -156.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.18% since then. We note from ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SPRY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information

Instantly SPRY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.78 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 51.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.91% year-to-date, but still down -49.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) is -45.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPRY is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) estimates and forecasts

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.45 percent over the past six months and at a 18.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -124.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -78.00%, down from the previous year.

3 analysts expect ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $270k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -79.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.04%.

SPRY Dividends

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 06.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.71% of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 58.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.33%. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 121 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.59% of the shares, which is about 11.08 million shares worth $74.22 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 9.15% or 8.74 million shares worth $58.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $9.6 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $7.6 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.