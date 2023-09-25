Are Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 21.28 million shares of the Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) were traded, and its beta was 2.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.05, and it changed around -$0.4 or -2.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.78B. CCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.55, offering almost -39.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.51% since then. We note from Carnival Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.18 million.

Carnival Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.35. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CCL as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Carnival Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.58 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 74.32% year-to-date, but still down -7.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) is -13.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 106.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCL is forecast to be at a low of $9.21 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Carnival Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 52.39 percent over the past six months and at a 97.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 229.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 74.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Carnival Corp. to make $5.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.9 billion and $3.84 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.60%.

Carnival Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 96.82% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.47% per year for the next five years.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.00% of Carnival Corp. shares, and 51.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.51%. Carnival Corp. stock is held by 974 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.12% of the shares, which is about 113.24 million shares worth $2.13 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.61% or 62.84 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 31.3 million shares worth $589.34 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 23.91 million shares worth around $450.29 million, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.