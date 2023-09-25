An Analysis Of Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 14.86 million shares of the Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.55, and it changed around -$0.29 or -1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.35B. KVUE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.80, offering almost -35.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.83% since then. We note from Kenvue Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.38 million.

Kenvue Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended KVUE as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kenvue Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Instantly KVUE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.40 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.61% year-to-date, but still down -3.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) is -13.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KVUE is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.92 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Kenvue Inc to make $3.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

Kenvue Inc earnings are expected to increase by -4.88% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.25% per year for the next five years.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 1.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 89.62% of Kenvue Inc shares, and 4.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.44%. Kenvue Inc stock is held by 62 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.37% of the shares, which is about 26.32 million shares worth $695.31 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 0.97% or 18.64 million shares worth $492.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 18.94 million shares worth $436.48 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF held roughly 16.12 million shares worth around $371.55 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.