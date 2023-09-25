AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 7.67 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.16, and it changed around $0.54 or 7.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.29B. AMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.74, offering almost -889.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.6% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.88 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AMC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.69 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.26% year-to-date, but still up 4.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is -43.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMC is forecast to be at a low of $4.41 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -451.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) estimates and forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.30 percent over the past six months and at a 73.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 77.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc to make $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $961.09 million and $990.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.54%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 69.36% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.35% per year for the next five years.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Blackrock Inc., with 0.40% or 2.06 million shares worth $79.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $62.95 million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $52.04 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.