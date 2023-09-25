3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.88 million shares of the 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.51, and it changed around -$0.12 or -2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $601.99M. DDD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.67, offering almost -180.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.60, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.0% since then. We note from 3D Systems Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Instantly DDD has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.11 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.05% year-to-date, but still down -10.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) is -28.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DDD is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $11.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -154.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

3D Systems Corp. (DDD) estimates and forecasts

3D Systems Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.65 percent over the past six months and at a 4.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $129.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect 3D Systems Corp. to make $147.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $136.11 million and $132.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.21%. 3D Systems Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 19.33% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.13% per year for the next five years.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.43% of 3D Systems Corp. shares, and 67.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.46%. 3D Systems Corp. stock is held by 337 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.29% of the shares, which is about 21.75 million shares worth $215.96 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.41% or 13.9 million shares worth $138.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 9.29 million shares worth $58.59 million, making up 6.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund held roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $45.8 million, which represents about 3.75% of the total shares outstanding.