This Is A Time To Invest In CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI)

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.55, to imply a decrease of -2.52% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The CXAI share’s 52-week high remains $21.00, putting it -1254.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $23.64M, with an average of 1.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 875.74K shares over the past 3 months.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

After registering a -2.52% downside in the last session, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8500 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.30%, and -66.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.61%. Short interest in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 74.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CXAI has been trading -287.1% off suggested target high and -287.1% from its likely low.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.1 million.

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CXApp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

CXApp Inc. insiders hold 84.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.31% of the shares at 93.04% float percentage. In total, 14.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 2.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clear Street LLC with 80000.0 shares, or about 0.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.87 million.

We also have EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CXApp Inc. (CXAI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio holds roughly 31560.0 shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28670.0, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 0.35 million.