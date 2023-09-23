Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Has Gained 6.82% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s traded shares stood at 2.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.99, to imply a decrease of -0.35% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The TECK share’s 52-week high remains $49.34, putting it -23.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.12. The company has a valuation of $20.69B, with an average of 3.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

After registering a -0.35% downside in the last session, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.95 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.09%, and -1.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.82%. Short interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) saw shorts transact 9.5 million shares and set a 3.16 days time to cover.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teck Resources Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares are 13.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -43.63% against 7.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -18.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.83 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.98 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.43 billion and $2.32 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -17.50% before jumping 28.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 32.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.90% annually.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teck Resources Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.37, with the share yield ticking at 0.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.