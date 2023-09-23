ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.83, to imply an increase of 11.03% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The PROK share’s 52-week high remains $14.19, putting it -193.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.20. The company has a valuation of $1.23B, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 431.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ProKidney Corp. (PROK), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PROK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) trade information

After registering a 11.03% upside in the last session, ProKidney Corp. (PROK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.63 this Friday, 09/22/23, jumping 11.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.65%, and -50.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.59%. Short interest in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) saw shorts transact 6.24 million shares and set a 30.27 days time to cover.

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ProKidney Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ProKidney Corp. (PROK) shares are -55.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -421.74% against 9.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -92.30% this quarter before falling -145.50% for the next one.

PROK Dividends

ProKidney Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ProKidney Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)’s Major holders

ProKidney Corp. insiders hold 22.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.36% of the shares at 84.16% float percentage. In total, 65.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Social Capital Group LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.27 million shares (or 21.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 9.7 million shares, or about 15.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $46.83 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ProKidney Corp. (PROK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 2.7 million shares. This is just over 4.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.38 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 6.68 million.