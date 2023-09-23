Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Recovered 2.71% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -40.69% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.58, to imply a decrease of -3.73% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The PL share’s 52-week high remains $6.27, putting it -143.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.51. The company has a valuation of $742.29M, with an average of 2.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Planet Labs PBC (PL), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Meta Platforms, Inc.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

After registering a -3.73% downside in the last session, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.84 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -3.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.86%, and -21.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.69%. Short interest in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) saw shorts transact 11.14 million shares and set a 8.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.43, implying an increase of 52.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PL has been trading -171.32% off suggested target high and -55.04% from its likely low.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Planet Labs PBC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Planet Labs PBC (PL) shares are -26.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.84% against 22.00%.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Planet Labs PBC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Planet Labs PBC insiders hold 2.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.12% of the shares at 56.73% float percentage. In total, 55.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alphabet Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 31.94 million shares (or 12.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $102.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 17.85 million shares, or about 6.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $57.47 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Planet Labs PBC (PL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.8 million shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.91 million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about 15.82 million.