NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) Friday – Up 27.44% From The Lows, What Happens Next

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s traded shares stood at 6.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.64, to imply a decrease of -1.12% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The NS share’s 52-week high remains $18.41, putting it -4.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.80. The company has a valuation of $2.19B, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 573.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) trade information

After registering a -1.12% downside in the last session, NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.41 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -1.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.68%, and 7.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.25%. Short interest in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) saw shorts transact 1.23 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.86, implying an increase of 6.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NS has been trading -13.38% off suggested target high and 3.63% from its likely low.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NuStar Energy L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) shares are 20.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.48% against -4.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $387.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $396.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $463.45 million and $429.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -16.30% before dropping -7.80% in the following quarter.

NS Dividends

NuStar Energy L.P. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NuStar Energy L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 9.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.