Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s traded shares stood at 4.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.00, to imply a decrease of -2.12% or -$0.65 in intraday trading. The CART share’s 52-week high remains $42.95, putting it -43.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.90, with an average of 21.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information

After registering a -2.12% downside in the last session, Maplebear Inc. (CART) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.95 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -2.12% in its intraday price action. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.98%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Maplebear Inc. (CART) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $725 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $800 million.

CART Dividends

Maplebear Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Maplebear Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.