Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Shares Fall :-91.43% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply an increase of 1.05% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The NAK share’s 52-week high remains $0.43, putting it -22.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $159.77M, with an average of 2.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NAK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

After registering a 1.05% upside in the last session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4300 this Friday, 09/22/23, jumping 1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.53%, and 35.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.02%. Short interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) saw shorts transact 6.99 million shares and set a 7.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.67, implying an increase of 47.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.67 and $0.67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NAK has been trading -91.43% off suggested target high and -91.43% from its likely low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares are 51.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 17.80%.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. insiders hold 1.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.24% of the shares at 11.45% float percentage. In total, 11.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kopernik Global Investors, Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.07 million shares (or 6.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 7.77 million shares, or about 1.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.86 million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund holds roughly 18.27 million shares. This is just over 3.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.09 million, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about 0.26 million.