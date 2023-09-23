MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -22.96% YTD Loss?

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s traded shares stood at 2.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.06, to imply a decrease of -1.22% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The MNKD share’s 52-week high remains $5.75, putting it -41.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.91. The company has a valuation of $1.10B, with an average of 2.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

After registering a -1.22% downside in the last session, MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.64 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -1.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.67%, and -12.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.96%. Short interest in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) saw shorts transact 39.14 million shares and set a 10.58 days time to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MannKind Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MannKind Corporation (MNKD) shares are 0.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 79.41% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 97.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $51.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $56.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.47 million and $36.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 102.20% before jumping 56.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -4.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.60% annually.

MNKD Dividends

MannKind Corporation has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MannKind Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

MannKind Corporation insiders hold 2.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.89% of the shares at 55.34% float percentage. In total, 53.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.57 million shares (or 7.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 15.31 million shares, or about 5.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $62.32 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MannKind Corporation (MNKD) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 9.98 million shares. This is just over 3.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.76 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 31.57 million.