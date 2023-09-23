Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Up 50.0% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 61.52% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.78, to imply an increase of 3.83% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The JSPR share’s 52-week high remains $3.80, putting it -387.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $77.91M, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 311.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give JSPR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) trade information

After registering a 3.83% upside in the last session, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8480 this Friday, 09/22/23, jumping 3.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.88%, and -43.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.52%. Short interest in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) saw shorts transact 1.09 million shares and set a 6.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 88.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JSPR has been trading -925.64% off suggested target high and -669.23% from its likely low.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jasper Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) shares are -59.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.75% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.10% this quarter before jumping 58.30% for the next one.

JSPR Dividends

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jasper Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s Major holders

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 7.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.68% of the shares at 95.21% float percentage. In total, 87.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Velan Capital Investment Management LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.22 million shares (or 10.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 9.9 million shares, or about 8.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $13.56 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.37 million shares. This is just over 2.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 1.91 million.