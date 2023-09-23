Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) Could shrink By -25.46% Or More

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s traded shares stood at 3.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.68, to imply a decrease of -1.00% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The INVH share’s 52-week high remains $36.53, putting it -11.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.52. The company has a valuation of $19.92B, with an average of 2.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INVH a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) trade information

After registering a -1.00% downside in the last session, Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.26 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -1.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.40%, and -3.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.26%. Short interest in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) saw shorts transact 11.54 million shares and set a 4.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.56, implying an increase of 12.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $41.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INVH has been trading -25.46% off suggested target high and -4.04% from its likely low.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Invitation Homes Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) shares are 13.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.19% against 2.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.80% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $612.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $620.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $566.72 million and $579.84 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.00% before jumping 7.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 38.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.04% annually.

INVH Dividends

Invitation Homes Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Invitation Homes Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.04, with the share yield ticking at 3.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s Major holders

Invitation Homes Inc. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.69% of the shares at 106.03% float percentage. In total, 105.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 97.29 million shares (or 15.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.35 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 80.48 million shares, or about 13.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.77 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 26.87 million shares. This is just over 4.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $896.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.08 million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about 656.5 million.