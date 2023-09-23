Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $37.00.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s traded shares stood at 4.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.65, to imply a decrease of -0.17% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The HESM share’s 52-week high remains $32.43, putting it -9.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.33. The company has a valuation of $6.86B, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 632.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Hess Midstream LP (HESM), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HESM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) trade information

After registering a -0.17% downside in the last session, Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.13 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.08%, and 2.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.90%. Short interest in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) saw shorts transact 2.44 million shares and set a 3.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.83, implying an increase of 14.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HESM has been trading -24.79% off suggested target high and -7.93% from its likely low.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hess Midstream LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hess Midstream LP (HESM) shares are 10.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 0.50% against -8.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.90% this quarter before jumping 20.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $345.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $366.89 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $317.03 million and $314.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.90% before jumping 16.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 12.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.14% annually.

HESM Dividends

Hess Midstream LP has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hess Midstream LP has a forward dividend ratio of 2.40, with the share yield ticking at 8.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s Major holders

Hess Midstream LP insiders hold 2.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.91% of the shares at 89.25% float percentage. In total, 86.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.62 million shares (or 15.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $255.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Energy Income Partners, LLC with 3.79 million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $112.52 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hess Midstream LP (HESM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 6.3 million shares. This is just over 11.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $186.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.72 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 51.14 million.