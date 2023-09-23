Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Down -76.90% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s traded shares stood at 0.94 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.27, to imply a decrease of -4.12% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The VINO share’s 52-week high remains $5.79, putting it -2044.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $1.97M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 127.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

After registering a -4.12% downside in the last session, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3366 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -4.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.00%, and -35.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.90%. Short interest in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) saw shorts transact 25800.0 shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $137.52, implying an increase of 99.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $137.52 and $137.52 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VINO has been trading -50833.33% off suggested target high and -50833.33% from its likely low.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 16 and November 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 7.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.55% of the shares at 0.59% float percentage. In total, 0.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by InterOcean Capital Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12778.0 shares (or 0.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3393.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hexagon Capital Partners, LLC with 8481.0 shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2252.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 6191.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1644.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1700.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 451.0.