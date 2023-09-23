Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) Gain Of 43.89% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 48.27% – What Should You Do Now?

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)’s traded shares stood at 2.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.00, to imply an increase of 0.73% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The FRO share’s 52-week high remains $19.29, putting it -7.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.10. The company has a valuation of $3.92B, with an average of 2.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Frontline plc (FRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Frontline Plc.

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information

After registering a 0.73% upside in the last session, Frontline plc (FRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.42 this Friday, 09/22/23, jumping 0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.16%, and 1.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.27%. Short interest in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) saw shorts transact 3.98 million shares and set a 1.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.70, implying an increase of 20.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRO has been trading -88.89% off suggested target high and 5.56% from its likely low.

Frontline plc (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Frontline plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Frontline plc (FRO) shares are 7.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.58% against -22.50%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline plc has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontline plc has a forward dividend ratio of 2.72, with the share yield ticking at 15.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Frontline plc insiders hold 35.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.21% of the shares at 70.41% float percentage. In total, 45.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Advisers, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.93 million shares (or 1.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Barclays Plc with 3.83 million shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $55.68 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and Northern Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Frontline plc (FRO) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds roughly 0.74 million shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.65 million, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 9.48 million.