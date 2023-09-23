For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Is Worth A Shot

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)’s traded shares stood at 3.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.37, to imply a decrease of -0.96% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The PLNT share’s 52-week high remains $85.90, putting it -89.33% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.57. The company has a valuation of $4.76B, with an average of 3.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PLNT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.55.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) trade information

After registering a -0.96% downside in the last session, Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.00 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -0.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.78%, and -24.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.42%. Short interest in Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) saw shorts transact 4.69 million shares and set a 3.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.82, implying an increase of 33.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLNT has been trading -120.41% off suggested target high and 0.82% from its likely low.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Planet Fitness Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) shares are -39.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.93% against 22.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.00% this quarter before jumping 9.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $267.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $270.83 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $234.59 million and $281.27 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.10% before dropping -3.70% in the following quarter.

PLNT Dividends

Planet Fitness Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Planet Fitness Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)’s Major holders

Planet Fitness Inc. insiders hold 0.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.72% of the shares at 106.22% float percentage. In total, 105.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.06 million shares (or 14.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $813.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 7.98 million shares, or about 9.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $538.41 million.

We also have Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio holds roughly 3.09 million shares. This is just over 3.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $197.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.74 million, or 3.24% of the shares, all valued at about 166.54 million.