For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE: GFOR) Is Worth A Shot

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:GFOR)’s traded shares stood at 3.91 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.56, to imply a decrease of -6.00% or -$0.61 in intraday trading. The GFOR share’s 52-week high remains $12.88, putting it -34.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.86. The company has a valuation of $97.80M, with an average of 62620.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 36.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:GFOR) trade information

After registering a -6.00% downside in the last session, Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (GFOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.88 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -6.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.81%, and -7.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.92%. Short interest in Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:GFOR) saw shorts transact 2880.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (GFOR) estimates and forecasts

GFOR Dividends

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:GFOR)’s Major holders

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV insiders hold 41.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 161.53% of the shares at 275.75% float percentage. In total, 161.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.64 million shares (or 6.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Magnetar Financial LLC with 0.62 million shares, or about 5.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.93 million.

We also have Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Fund and Merger Fund, The as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (GFOR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Fund holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 1.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 85305.0, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 0.82 million.