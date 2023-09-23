Following A 2.81% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES)?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s traded shares stood at 10.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.72, to imply an increase of 0.34% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The WES share’s 52-week high remains $28.80, putting it -7.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.94. The company has a valuation of $10.39B, with an average of 1.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WES a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.65.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) trade information

After registering a 0.34% upside in the last session, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.58 this Friday, 09/22/23, jumping 0.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.81%, and -1.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.84%. Short interest in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) saw shorts transact 5.41 million shares and set a 5.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.50, implying an increase of 12.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WES has been trading -30.99% off suggested target high and 10.18% from its likely low.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Western Midstream Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) shares are 8.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -15.67% against -22.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.50% this quarter before falling -15.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $822.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $841.18 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $861.08 million and $779.44 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.50% before jumping 7.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 38.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.80% annually.

WES Dividends

Western Midstream Partners LP has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Western Midstream Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 2.25, with the share yield ticking at 8.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.