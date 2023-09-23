Exact Sciences Corporation At $66.85: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s traded shares stood at 2.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $66.85, to imply a decrease of -3.85% or -$2.68 in intraday trading. The EXAS share’s 52-week high remains $100.77, putting it -50.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.27. The company has a valuation of $12.19B, with an average of 1.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EXAS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

After registering a -3.85% downside in the last session, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 76.54 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -3.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.82%, and -20.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.02%. Short interest in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) saw shorts transact 8.55 million shares and set a 5.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $110.41, implying an increase of 39.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90.00 and $130.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXAS has been trading -94.47% off suggested target high and -34.63% from its likely low.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exact Sciences Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) shares are 2.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.33% against 12.20%.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exact Sciences Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Exact Sciences Corporation insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.75% of the shares at 89.59% float percentage. In total, 88.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.56 million shares (or 9.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.65 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 15.0 million shares, or about 8.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.41 billion.

We also have JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 6.66 million shares. This is just over 3.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $625.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.64 million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about 529.77 million.