Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR)’s traded shares stood at 2.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $123.24, to imply a decrease of -0.56% or -$0.7 in intraday trading. The DLR share’s 52-week high remains $133.39, putting it -8.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $85.76. The company has a valuation of $37.23B, with an average of 2.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DLR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) trade information

After registering a -0.56% downside in the last session, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 129.74 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.28%, and -2.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.91%. Short interest in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) saw shorts transact 15.95 million shares and set a 7.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $125.17, implying an increase of 1.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $94.00 and $144.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DLR has been trading -16.85% off suggested target high and 23.73% from its likely low.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Digital Realty Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) shares are 31.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -1.49% against -6.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -66.70% this quarter before jumping 1,200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.41 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.19 billion and $1.23 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.50% before jumping 14.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -80.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.51% annually.

DLR Dividends

Digital Realty Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Digital Realty Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 4.88, with the share yield ticking at 3.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR)’s Major holders

Digital Realty Trust Inc. insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.71% of the shares at 103.87% float percentage. In total, 103.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 46.42 million shares (or 15.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.29 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 30.82 million shares, or about 10.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.51 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 12.01 million shares. This is just over 3.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.19 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.09 million, or 3.00% of the shares, all valued at about 1.03 billion.