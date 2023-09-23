DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH): How Can A Stock Be Down -5.13% Year To Date, But Still Loser

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s traded shares stood at 2.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.77, to imply a decrease of -0.89% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The DRH share’s 52-week high remains $10.02, putting it -28.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.14. The company has a valuation of $1.60B, with an average of 2.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) trade information

After registering a -0.89% downside in the last session, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.28 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.82%, and -1.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.13%. Short interest in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) saw shorts transact 17.63 million shares and set a 7.41 days time to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DiamondRock Hospitality Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) shares are 5.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.93% against -6.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.30% this quarter before falling -14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $267.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $261.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $259.1 million and $255.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.30% before jumping 2.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 148.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.50% annually.

DRH Dividends

DiamondRock Hospitality Company has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 1.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s Major holders

DiamondRock Hospitality Company insiders hold 2.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.55% of the shares at 110.01% float percentage. In total, 107.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39.39 million shares (or 18.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $315.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 36.81 million shares, or about 17.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $294.83 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 14.84 million shares. This is just over 7.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $119.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.2 million, or 4.39% of the shares, all valued at about 74.63 million.