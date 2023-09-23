Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE: CIG) Jumped 36.82% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s traded shares stood at 2.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.57. The CIG share’s 52-week high remains $2.68, putting it -4.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.69. The company has a valuation of $6.74B, with an average of 2.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (CIG), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CIG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 2.68 this Friday, 09/22/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.53%, and 3.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.76%. Short interest in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw shorts transact 1.5 million shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.14, implying a decrease of -20.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.14 and $2.14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CIG has been trading 16.73% off suggested target high and 16.73% from its likely low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (CIG) shares are 36.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.22% against 3.20%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 9.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG has a forward dividend ratio of 0.25, with the share yield ticking at 9.80% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.45% of the shares at 14.45% float percentage. In total, 14.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.64 million shares (or 1.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $70.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.1 million shares, or about 1.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $52.87 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (CIG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund holds roughly 5.85 million shares. This is just over 0.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.0 million, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 9.68 million.