CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Shares Fall By -19.77 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.11, to imply a decrease of -8.93% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CNEY share’s 52-week high remains $2.68, putting it -2336.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $5.78M, with an average of 1.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 837.27K shares over the past 3 months.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

After registering a -8.93% downside in the last session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1301 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -8.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.77%, and -40.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.30%. Short interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) saw shorts transact 57070.0 shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.20, implying an increase of 90.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.20 and $1.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNEY has been trading -990.91% off suggested target high and -990.91% from its likely low.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CN Energy Group. Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

CN Energy Group. Inc. insiders hold 33.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.86% of the shares at 17.92% float percentage. In total, 11.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 0.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44040.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.14 million shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $28020.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 8671.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1777.0