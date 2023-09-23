Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) Stock?

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s traded shares stood at 4.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.57, to imply a decrease of -1.21% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The CEQP share’s 52-week high remains $31.46, putting it -10.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.11. The company has a valuation of $2.96B, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 485.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) trade information

After registering a -1.21% downside in the last session, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.71 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -1.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.11%, and 2.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.09%. Short interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) saw shorts transact 1.92 million shares and set a 2.5 days time to cover.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Crestwood Equity Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) shares are 25.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 824.14% against -4.20%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 86.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

CEQP Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners LP has its next earnings report out between October 31 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 2.62, with the share yield ticking at 9.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s Major holders

Crestwood Equity Partners LP insiders hold 10.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.17% of the shares at 59.61% float percentage. In total, 53.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.41 million shares (or 12.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $355.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Reserve GP XIII Ltd with 11.28 million shares, or about 10.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $298.58 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 12.22 million shares. This is just over 11.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $313.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.72 million, or 3.53% of the shares, all valued at about 95.37 million.