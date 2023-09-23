Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Has Advanced -39.87% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $13.00?

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s traded shares stood at 2.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.56, to imply a decrease of -3.04% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The BYND share’s 52-week high remains $22.87, putting it -139.23% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.81. The company has a valuation of $623.31M, with an average of 1.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give BYND a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.84.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

After registering a -3.04% downside in the last session, Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.48 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -3.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.63%, and -16.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.34%. Short interest in Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) saw shorts transact 21.98 million shares and set a 11.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.15, implying an increase of 5.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BYND has been trading -35.98% off suggested target high and 68.62% from its likely low.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Beyond Meat Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) shares are -37.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.65% against -10.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.50% this quarter before jumping 28.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $88.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $83.59 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $82.5 million and $79.94 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.40% before jumping 4.60% in the following quarter.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Beyond Meat Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Beyond Meat Inc. insiders hold 9.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.27% of the shares at 41.03% float percentage. In total, 37.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.26 million shares (or 9.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Parkwood LLC with 5.4 million shares, or about 8.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $70.09 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.78 million shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.58 million, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about 20.45 million.