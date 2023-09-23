Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) Gain Of 74.98% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 26.41% – What Should You Do Now?

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.35, to imply an increase of 7.81% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The AXLA share’s 52-week high remains $49.25, putting it -375.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.59. The company has a valuation of $49.36M, with an average of 1.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 811.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

After registering a 7.81% upside in the last session, Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.35 this Friday, 09/22/23, jumping 7.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.64%, and 186.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.41%. Short interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Axcella Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) shares are -5.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.39% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -267.60% this quarter before falling -278.80% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 11.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Axcella Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 0.41 million shares, or about 0.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.24 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 66454.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 0.3 million.