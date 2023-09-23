At $46.76 Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Is Worth A Gamble

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s traded shares stood at 2.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.76, to imply a decrease of -1.83% or -$0.87 in intraday trading. The ASO share’s 52-week high remains $69.02, putting it -47.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.67. The company has a valuation of $3.56B, with an average of 1.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

After registering a -1.83% downside in the last session, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.02 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -1.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.74%, and -5.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.00%. Short interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw shorts transact 8.32 million shares and set a 4.82 days time to cover.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) shares are -26.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -7.01% against -14.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.00% this quarter before jumping 5.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.82 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 62.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 5.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.00% annually.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. has its next earnings report out between December 05 and December 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 0.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. insiders hold 2.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.12% of the shares at 108.96% float percentage. In total, 106.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.57 million shares (or 15.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $625.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 11.37 million shares, or about 15.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $614.73 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.44 million shares. This is just over 7.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $296.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.44 million, or 4.61% of the shares, all valued at about 205.44 million.