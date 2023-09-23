Analysts Say Infosys Limited Can Reach $22.00 In 12 Months

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s traded shares stood at 5.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.78, to imply an increase of 0.23% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The INFY share’s 52-week high remains $20.57, putting it -15.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.71. The company has a valuation of $75.33B, with an average of 5.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Infosys Limited (INFY), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 47 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 7 analyst(s) give INFY a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 17 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 4 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

After registering a 0.23% upside in the last session, Infosys Limited (INFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.11 this Friday, 09/22/23, jumping 0.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.17%, and 2.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.28%. Short interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) saw shorts transact 45.33 million shares and set a 6.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.65, implying a decrease of -0.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INFY has been trading -23.73% off suggested target high and 26.88% from its likely low.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Infosys Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Infosys Limited (INFY) shares are 4.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 7.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $4.66 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.75 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 9.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.80% annually.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Infosys Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.41, with the share yield ticking at 2.33% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Infosys Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.28% of the shares at 13.28% float percentage. In total, 13.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 83.1 million shares (or 2.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.34 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Trust Advisors LP with 25.61 million shares, or about 0.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $411.56 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI India ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Infosys Limited (INFY) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 30.18 million shares. This is just over 0.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $524.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.47 million, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about 338.13 million.