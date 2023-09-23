After Sinking 0.70% During Past Week, Is Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) Still A Buy?

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.89, to imply an increase of 7.04% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The UROY share’s 52-week high remains $3.07, putting it -6.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $292.37M, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 690.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

After registering a 7.04% upside in the last session, Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.97 this Friday, 09/22/23, jumping 7.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.70%, and 17.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.94%. Short interest in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) saw shorts transact 1.49 million shares and set a 2.03 days time to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.20, implying an increase of 53.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.20 and $6.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UROY has been trading -114.53% off suggested target high and -114.53% from its likely low.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uranium Royalty Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) shares are 40.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 200.00% against -3.90%.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.