After Plunging -3.16% During Past Week, Is GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Still A Buy?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s traded shares stood at 2.28 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.33, to imply an increase of 0.69% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The GEHC share’s 52-week high remains $87.83, putting it -36.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.00. The company has a valuation of $29.07B, with an average of 3.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GEHC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.9.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) trade information

After registering a 0.69% upside in the last session, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 66.99 this Friday, 09/22/23, jumping 0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.16%, and -6.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.19%. Short interest in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) saw shorts transact 11.32 million shares and set a 4.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $89.18, implying an increase of 27.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $78.00 and $99.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GEHC has been trading -53.89% off suggested target high and -21.25% from its likely low.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) shares are -15.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.93% against 11.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $4.8 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.15 billion.

GEHC Dividends

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 0.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s Major holders

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.41% of the shares at 77.47% float percentage. In total, 77.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Electric Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 61.58 million shares (or 13.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.96 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 49.57 million shares, or about 10.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.19 billion.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 16.19 million shares. This is just over 3.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.04 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.05 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 775.46 million.