After A Decline Of -18.88% From The High, Can AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Recover Quickly?

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s traded shares stood at 2.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.76, to imply a decrease of -1.77% or -$0.68 in intraday trading. The APP share’s 52-week high remains $44.89, putting it -18.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.14. The company has a valuation of $13.07B, with an average of 3.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for AppLovin Corporation (APP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give APP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

After registering a -1.77% downside in the last session, AppLovin Corporation (APP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.89 this Friday, 09/22/23, dropping -1.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.82%, and -6.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 258.59%. Short interest in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) saw shorts transact 18.49 million shares and set a 5.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.84, implying an increase of 13.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $57.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APP has been trading -50.95% off suggested target high and 41.74% from its likely low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AppLovin Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AppLovin Corporation (APP) shares are 166.10% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 333.33% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 333.30% this quarter before jumping 233.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $794.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $829.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $713.1 million and $702.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.40% before jumping 18.10% in the following quarter.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AppLovin Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

AppLovin Corporation insiders hold 38.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.78% of the shares at 91.72% float percentage. In total, 56.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.64 million shares (or 10.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $762.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 16.69 million shares, or about 6.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $429.38 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AppLovin Corporation (APP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.53 million shares. This is just over 2.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $142.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.54 million, or 1.64% of the shares, all valued at about 116.9 million.