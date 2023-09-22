Why Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 7.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.63, to imply a decrease of -0.62% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The PGY share’s 52-week high remains $2.83, putting it -73.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $1.14B, with an average of 6.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PGY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

After registering a -0.62% downside in the latest session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0100 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.11%, and -18.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.44%. Short interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) saw shorts transact 4.4 million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.71, implying an increase of 56.06% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.75 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PGY has been trading -268.1% off suggested target high and -68.71% from its likely low.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pagaya Technologies Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares are 59.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.71% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.80% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $198.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $218.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $179.85 million and $192.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.30% before jumping 13.20% in the following quarter.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 25.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.13% of the shares at 66.36% float percentage. In total, 49.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. . As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 98.11 million shares (or 18.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $160.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd with 42.72 million shares, or about 8.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $70.05 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 0.94 million shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 0.96 million.