Why Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ: BTM) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.47, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The BTM share’s 52-week high remains $11.15, putting it -351.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.30. The company has a valuation of $139.80M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 360.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) trade information

After registering a 5.56% upside in the latest session, Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.09 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.06%, and -15.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.58%. Short interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 1.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.50, implying an increase of 67.07% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTM has been trading -264.37% off suggested target high and -142.91% from its likely low.

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $187.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $174.05 million.

BTM Dividends

Bitcoin Depot Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM)’s Major holders

Bitcoin Depot Inc. insiders hold 53.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 249.77% of the shares at 536.47% float percentage. In total, 249.77% institutions holds shares in the company.