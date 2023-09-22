Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Has Decreased By 32.66 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares stood at 3.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.42, to imply a decrease of -0.95% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The TCOM share’s 52-week high remains $43.59, putting it -23.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.25. The company has a valuation of $24.24B, with an average of 4.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 37 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TCOM a Sell rating. 7 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 29 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

After registering a -0.95% downside in the last session, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.40 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.62%, and -6.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.97%. Short interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw shorts transact 15.39 million shares and set a 4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $366.46, implying an increase of 90.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $309.09 and $466.49 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCOM has been trading -1217.02% off suggested target high and -772.64% from its likely low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trip.com Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares are -4.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 579.31% against 22.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 191.30% this quarter before jumping 145.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 111.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.43 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.01 billion and $727.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 86.10% before jumping 97.20% in the following quarter.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trip.com Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.63% of the shares at 50.63% float percentage. In total, 50.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.73 million shares (or 4.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $970.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 23.61 million shares, or about 3.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $826.34 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 11.6 million shares. This is just over 1.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $405.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.23 million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 218.18 million.