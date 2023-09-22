This Is A Time To Build A Position In AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)’s traded shares stood at 4.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.35. The ALCC share’s 52-week high remains $10.77, putting it -4.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.70. The company has a valuation of $663.75M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 634.03K shares over the past 3 months.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 10.37 this Thursday, 09/21/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.10%, and 0.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.33%. Short interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) saw shorts transact 34360.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) estimates and forecasts

ALCC Dividends

AltC Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)’s Major holders

AltC Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 2.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.63% of the shares at 99.43% float percentage. In total, 96.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Empyrean Capital Partners, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.85 million shares (or 9.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 4.0 million shares, or about 7.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $41.72 million.

We also have Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund holds roughly 1.0 million shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.38 million, or 0.75% of the shares, all valued at about 4.0 million.