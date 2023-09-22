Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Fell -79.85% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s traded shares stood at 7.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.31, to imply a decrease of -5.80% or -$1.19 in intraday trading. The TDOC share’s 52-week high remains $34.73, putting it -79.85% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.43. The company has a valuation of $3.25B, with an average of 4.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TDOC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 22 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Digital Transformation Opportun.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

After registering a -5.80% downside in the last session, Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.66 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -5.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.60%, and -15.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.35%. Short interest in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) saw shorts transact 29.26 million shares and set a 6.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.77, implying an increase of 35.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TDOC has been trading -107.15% off suggested target high and -29.47% from its likely low.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teladoc Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) shares are -21.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.39% against 5.70%.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teladoc Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Teladoc Health Inc. insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.55% of the shares at 83.09% float percentage. In total, 82.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.34 million shares (or 12.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $515.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 17.31 million shares, or about 10.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $438.38 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 12.06 million shares. This is just over 7.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $272.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.1 million, or 3.09% of the shares, all valued at about 129.08 million.