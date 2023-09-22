TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Is Down -12.28% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.15. The GLG share’s 52-week high remains $1.32, putting it -780.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $29.12M, with an average of 12.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1780 this Thursday, 09/21/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.28%, and -77.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.18%. Short interest in TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $300.00, implying an increase of 99.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $300.00 and $300.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLG has been trading -199900.0% off suggested target high and -199900.0% from its likely low.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TD Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

TD Holdings Inc. insiders hold 52.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.34% of the shares at 0.73% float percentage. In total, 0.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nomura Holdings Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22520.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $19948.0.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 0.16 million shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23856.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11672.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 1750.0.