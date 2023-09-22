T2 Biosystems Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TTOO) Stock Falls -11.94 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s traded shares stood at 26.74 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply a decrease of -11.94% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The TTOO share’s 52-week high remains $5.72, putting it -2100.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.05. The company has a valuation of $80.34M, with an average of 98.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 114.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TTOO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

After registering a -11.94% downside in the latest session, T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4685 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -11.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.94%, and -46.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.03%. Short interest in T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw shorts transact 24.51 million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.15, implying a decrease of -73.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.12 and $0.18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTOO has been trading 30.77% off suggested target high and 53.85% from its likely low.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 98.60% this quarter before jumping 97.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -55.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.9 million and $5.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -55.90% before dropping -38.00% in the following quarter.

TTOO Dividends

T2 Biosystems Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. T2 Biosystems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Major holders

T2 Biosystems Inc. insiders hold 0.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.48% of the shares at 19.62% float percentage. In total, 19.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.04 million shares (or 1.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 0.95 million shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.24 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 17191.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4414.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9369.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 2405.0.