Stock Of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Dropped By -72.77 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)â€™s traded shares stood at 2.82 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 2.25. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $3.92, to imply an increase of 7.14% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The FFIE shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $105.60, putting it -2593.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.38. The company has a valuation of $72.94M, with an average of 8.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FFIE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$3.2.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating â€“ and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

After registering a 7.14% upside in the latest session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.20 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 7.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.26%, and -72.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.11%. Short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw shorts transact 3.97 million shares and set a 3.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $800.00, implying an increase of 99.51% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $800.00 and $800.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FFIE has been trading -20308.16% off suggested target high and -20308.16% from its likely low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 87.10% this quarter before jumping 84.40% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12 million.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 20 and November 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2.66 million.